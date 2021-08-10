WATCH: Mexican Cartel Issues Death Threat to TV Anchor

Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion leakes video showing what appears to be a paramilitary armored unit. (Breitbart Texas / Cartel Chronicles)
Photo: Breitbart Texas/Cartel Chronicles
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

The leadership of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels issued a direct threat to a national news anchor, claiming her coverage favored their rivals. The journalist responded, saying she will continue doing her job without self-censorship.

In a video shared widely on social media in Mexico, a masked man claiming to be Ruben “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes issued a direct threat against Azucena Uresti, a TV anchor with Milenio Television and Grupo Multimedios Radio.

In the video, a man claiming to be El Mencho is wearing a mask at a table surrounded by six men brandishing rifles, machine guns, and grenade launchers. The cartel boss claimed that through her reporting, Uresti portrayed various cartel bosses from Michoacan as self-defense groups when in reality they are ruthless crime lords.

The cartel boss specifically names Uresti, comparing her to a prostitute who cannot hide from the organization.

The Committee to Protect Journalists issued a statement condemning the threats and and requested protection for Uresti.

A spokesman for Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a statement claiming the federal government would be taking the needed measures to protect Uresti and her outlet.

Uresti has since made public statements claiming that she will continue her work without any restraints and thanked authorities for their prompt responses. On social media, Uresti made no mention of the threats.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.     

