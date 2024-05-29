Louisville Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Pro Golfer Scottie Scheffler

A Louisville judge has dismissed charges against pro golfer Scottie Scheffler even as more video of his arrest ahead of last week’s PGA Championship was released today.

Scheffler was arrested early on the morning of Friday, May 17, outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, when police said he refused orders to stop his vehicle and injured a police officer in the process.

Louisville Metro PD just released this video in relation to Scottie Scheffler's arrest at the PGA Championship. Scheffler appears to turn and stop immediately when chased by police. His charges include assault of a police officer and reckless driving.pic.twitter.com/jpKyQ3MDco — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 23, 2024

A second video shows the angle from a police dash cam.

BREAKING: @LMPD releases the only official video we have of the incident involving PGA Golfer Scottie Scheffler. The black Lexus you see going around the bus is Scheffler. You also see the officer running him down and arresting him. @wave3news #scottiescheffler #pga pic.twitter.com/fJ2ltFLuSG — Ward Jolles (@wardjolles) May 23, 2024

Police officials announced that Scheffler was set to be hit with three charges, including felony second-degree assault, for allegedly dragging an officer with his car.

But on Wednesday, just ahead of the golfer’s scheduled court hearing, the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office in Louisville, Kentucky, announced that it would not pursue any of the charges, and a judge then dismissed the case.

“Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said, according to ESPN. “Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was a ‘big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence. The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that Detective [Bryan] Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr. Scheffler. However, Mr. Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”

Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, reacted forcefully when reporters asked why Scheffler agreed that he dragged the officer with his vehicle following his arrest.

NEW: Scottie Scheffler's attorney issues a fiery response to the charges being dropped against Scottie Scheffler. Listen to what Romines told @NataliaWAVE3 when she asked why Scheffler originally agreed with the claim that he dragged Det. Gillis: @wave3news pic.twitter.com/TP01669eIH — Ward Jolles (@wardjolles) May 29, 2024

The same day the charges were dismissed, more video of his arrest emerged that seemed to show the golfer admitting to many of the accusations leveled against him by the police.

A video on Facebook since May 23 captures Scottie Scheffler's conversation in police car after arrest. "You're right, I should have stopped. I did get a little impatient because I'm quite late for my tee time." Cop says he "drug" and "hurt" officer. https://t.co/R4YtBZ2Wg3 pic.twitter.com/IosEtwj2tZ — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) May 29, 2024

Scheffler is next scheduled to compete in next week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

