Mark Levin: Trump Should Immediately Appeal Any Conviction to SCOTUS

Conservative radio host and litigator Mark Levin said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump should immediately appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court if convicted by a Manhattan jury, due to serious constitutional issues.

MY LEGAL ADVICE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP’S ATTORNEYS: NEXT STEP U.S. SUPREME COURT In Bush v. Gore, the United States Supreme Court interceded in the Florida Supreme Court’s deliberations because that Court was changing the Florida voting system on the fly, thereby violating the EQUAL… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 29, 2024

The jury began its deliberations Wednesday after Judge Juan Merchan issued his instructions — and, controversially, told the jurors that while they needed to be unanimous on guilt or innocence, they did not need to agree on what underlying federal crime must have been committed in order for a state felony charge of falsification of business records to be brought.

The judge also puzzled observers — even center-left commentators — by refusing to allow jurors to take a printed copy of the jury instructions, which were more than 50 pages long, into their deliberations.

Earlier, Levin also accused the judge of acting out of political motives:

Trump faces 34 counts and over 100 years, potentially, in prison sentences.

Normally a defendant would appeal through state appellate courts, but Levin argued that the constitutional problems with the trial are so grave, and the implications for the 2024 elections so large, that the nation’s highest court had to hear any appeal, immediately.

