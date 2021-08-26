Outnumbered Mexican Border State Cops Survive Cartel Ambush

A small group of Mexican border state police officers managed to fight off a convoy of cartel gunmen in 30 SUVs with armor plating. The gunmen are believed to be members of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. Three officers sustained minor injuries.

The fierce shootout took place Wednesday evening when a group of Coahuila State Police officers in two SUVs were patrolling the rural roads in the eastern part of the state near Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas. Gunmen in at least 30 trucks tried to ambush them, information released by the Coahuila Government revealed. The gunmen reportedly came from Nuevo Laredo, the stronghold of the CDN-Los Zetas.

The officers called for backup and tried to fight off the attack. Due to the overwhelming attack force, the officers left their vehicles and dispersed into the nearby brush. After spreading out, the officers were able to hold off the gunmen until Mexican soldiers and area police departments arrived–causing the CDN-Los Zetas gunmen to flee.

During the shootout, one of the police vehicles became engulfed in flames while the other took numerous gunshots. Three officers sustained minor injuries and are expected to recover.

In the aftermath of the attack, state and federal police forces have been combing the area to locate the gunmen.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.