Gulf Cartel Enforcer’s Arrest Uncovers Police Corruption in Mexican Border City

The recent arrest of a top enforcer for the Gulf Cartel uncovered a network of corruption among local, state, and federal officials providing information and favors to the criminal organization. One of the top law enforcement officers in the area was allegedly engaging in a romantic affair with the cartel strongman in question.

Breitbart Texas first broke the news of the arrest of Oscar Antonio “La Droga or Ciclon 89” Lopez Sandoval. Lopez Sandoval was near a beach in Matamoros on a fishing outing. He has since been taken to the Tamaulipas capital where he was formally charged with murder.

During the arrest, authorities also collared Olivia Ambriz Aguilar, a state ministerial agent who serves as the personal assistant to the regional delegate of the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office in Matamoros. Ambriz Aguilar allegedly carried out a romantic affair with Comandante Droga, according to law enforcement sources. She is a 15-year veteran of the law enforcement agency. The official remains in custody and is expected to appear before a judge on corruption charges in short order.

In the aftermath of the initial arrest, authorities captured Eutimio “Escorpion 24” Chavez Ruelaz, a Gulf Cartel operator who is one of the alleged links between the criminal organization and law enforcement in Matamoros. The suspect remains in police custody.

Authorities are currently looking at several Tamaulipas state police officers assigned to Matamoros as part of a corruption probe for intelligence leaks and collaboration with the dominant cartel.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.