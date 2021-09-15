Smugglers Abandon Migrant Infant, Toddler on Texas Banks of Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Border Patrol agents on an air boat noticed a bright-colored object in the dense cane lining the river Tuesday. As they returned to examine the scene, agents discovered an infant strapped into a baby carrier and a toddler. The children were alone and crying.

A Customs and Border Protection source says a note found under the baby carrier indicated the children, a 3-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were citizens of Honduras. The note explained the two were siblings. Agents do not know how long the children had been left unattended.

The two children appeared to be in good health. Like the hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children encountered daily, the children will await placement with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Nearly 300 unaccompanied children were apprehended by Border Patrol on Tuesday, according to HHS.

The children will most likely go to one of several Emergency Intake Sites (EIS) set up by HHS to deal with the increase unaccompanied migrant children. Currently, HHS is holding more than 13,000 children in the sites set up in abandoned oil field man camps and vacant buildings leased across the country.

The source says the parents of the children likely sent them ahead of their illegal entry to avoid repatriation if apprehended as a family unit.

The current administration released more than 18,000 unaccompanied migrant children to sponsors in the United States in August. According to CBP, 113,791 children were apprehended between October and July. This is a nearly 250 percent increase over the 2020 totals.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.