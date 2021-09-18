Mexican State Cops Stop Buses with Caribbean Migrants Headed for Border, They Kept Walking

Mexican authorities in the state of Tamaulipas stopped more than 15 buses with approximately 400 to 500 migrants heading to the border with Texas. Once the migrants got off the buses, they continued walking north while several motorists gave them rides.

Military officials and Tamaulipas state police officers at a checkpoint on Friday stopped the busses carrying groups of migrants headed to the border with Texas. Details remain unclear, however, authorities did not allow the busses to continue the journey and had them turn back. Instead of returning, the migrants got off the busses and continued walking north toward San Fernando.

Alrededor de 500 Haitianos decidieron caminar esta mañana hacia la frontera norte luego de que se les impidió el paso en autobuses en el puesto militar de la Coma. Muchos viajan con niños. Policía Estatal de apoyo carretero está vigilando para evitar tengan accidentes. pic.twitter.com/YCfw7vt7mL — ElGuzman (@FuriaNegra7) September 17, 2021

As the groups of migrants walked, several motorists passing along the highway stopped to give rides to the group. By Friday afternoon, several groups began arriving in San Fernando. Others managed to reach the border city of Reynosa. The group that stayed in San Fernando was expected to continue their journey towards the border on Saturday.

Elementos de la Policía Estatal @SSP_GobTam de apoyo carretero los esta guiando sobre la vialidad para evitar accidentes. Se tiene reporte de que los migrantes de Haití iniciaron trayecto desde Poza Rica y que fueron atendidos por personal del @INAMI_mx y @GN_MEXICO_. pic.twitter.com/ybE6uF4AlD — ElGuzman (@FuriaNegra7) September 17, 2021

The activity in Tamaulipas comes as more than 12,000 Caribbean migrants successfully crossed the border from the state of Coahuila and were being held under an international bridge by U.S. Border Patrol in the city of Del Rio, Texas. As Breitbart Texas reported, some of those migrants traveled through Coahuila over security concerns since the region is considered safer than the border city of Reynosa. In Coahuila, Mexican officials escorted some of the buses from the city of Piedras Negras to Ciudad Acuna where the groups have been crossing into Del Rio.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“Francisco Morales” and “J.C. Sanchez” from the Breitbart Texas Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.