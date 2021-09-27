GRAPHIC: Cartel Gunmen Leave Severed Head at Mexican Border State Police HQ

Cartel gunmen left a severed human head and a hand outside the Tamaulipas state police headquarters. The gunmen also left a narco-banner claiming the victim was a member of the Gulf Cartel under police protection.

The gunmen dropped off the gory message on Monday early morning, outside the Tamaulipas state police building in Ciudad Victoria, the state capital. Ciudad Victoria is one of the areas contested by gunmen from the Gulf Cartel and the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

Authorities consulted by Breitbart Texas revealed the gory message is likely linked to an ongoing turf war in Ciudad Mante, where the rival organizations seek control. In the banner, the CDN-Los Zetas called out a regional state police delegate Alfredo Escobedo Marin and Ministerial Police Agent Mauro Camarillo, claiming they collect money from the Gulf Cartel.

In the banner, the CDN-Los Zetas issued additional threats to some regional leaders of the Gulf Cartel. The victim has been identified as a mid-level Gulf Cartel member in Ciudad Mante.

No arrests have been made.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” and “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.