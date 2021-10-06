Biden Admin Changed Nothing After Texas Border Bridge Migrant Camp, Says Patrol Union Head

MISSION, Texas — Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), says the Biden Administration has not implemented any new policies, programs, or operations to prepare for the next surge of migrants heading to the southwest border. Judd made the remarks at a press conference hosted by Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday.

Judd says no changes have taken place within the Border Patrol since the Haitian migrant crisis in Del Rio that would help agents deal with an expected influx of thousands reported to be headed to the United States.

“There are no new policies, programs or operations that have been implemented since Del Rio, we are not prepared to handle anything, we’re not prepared to handle the numbers that are coming up,” Judd told assembled media.

The operational briefing and conference were hosted by Abbott who invited nine other governors to witness the events. At the operational brief, NBPC President Judd spoke to Breitbart Texas and says as bad as the Haitian migrant crisis was, it afforded the American public the opportunity to see first-hand the challenges at the southwest border.

Judd says seeing 15,000 migrants congregating in one area is unusual since migrants tend to spread across geographic regions along the border when entering. “We are getting 15,000 in custody every two days,” he explained.

Judd spoke about morale issues and says he has never seen such low levels during his 25-year career. “Nobody feels this administration cares about the Border Patrol mission–we continue to do this job because we want the American public safe–the agents know this administration doesn’t care about what we do,” Judd said.

On the controversy surrounding the perceived whipping of migrants by mounted agents, Judd says he has no updates on the investigation. He says the probe has surpassed the self-imposed deadline set by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in late September.

“Once the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division determines no criminal offense occurred, and they will, it will move on to Customs and Border Protections Office of Professional Responsibility,” he told Breitbart Texas.

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is the internal affairs branch of CBP. As for the vaccine mandate, Judd says most agents will probably decide to get the jab as a mandatory condition of employment.

Judd says he is disappointed in President Biden’s reversal on mandates. “The NBPC will rigorously contents and pursue any denials for exemptions to vaccination by CBP on an individual case basis,” Judd said.