WATCH: Drone Leads Agents to Migrants Crossing U.S. Border from Canada

Video obtained from a U.S. Border Patrol drone in Washington’s Blaine Sector led agents to migrants crossing from Canada.

Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller tweeted a video showing a group of migrants crossing the border early last week from Canada. The video shows a group of four.

Utilizing advanced drone technology, Blaine Sector Agents respond to cross border threats. Two nights ago, Blaine Agents apprehended four subjects who illegally crossed the border.#USBP #Technology pic.twitter.com/0IQgWC6fSr — David S. BeMiller Chief Patrol Agent (@USBPChiefBLW) October 6, 2021

As the video progresses, agents are seen approaching the group on foot and by vehicle. The Blaine agents arrested four people who illegally crossed, BeMiller stated.

Officials did not disclose the nationality of the four apprehended migrants.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted that the agency is increasing the utilization of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). The chief tweeted a photo of a Miami Sector agent launching a drone to patrol their area of responsibility.

USBP has increased the use of advanced technology such as Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems in support of the border security mission. Miami Sector is the latest to deploy these aircraft to enhance their capabilities. pic.twitter.com/qr2PnGTb3Q — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) October 10, 2021

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the use of the sUAS platforms to help Border Patrol agents be more effective in patrolling the vast region along the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada.

Just last week, Del Rio Sector agents utilized an sUAS platform to detect and apprehend a group of migrants attempting to avoid apprehension in a remote area of West Texas.