Border Patrol Agents Turn Back Migrants Crossing Rio Grande in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents patrolling the Rio Grande turned back a group of migrants attempting to illegally enter the United States.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak tweeted images of Border Patrol Marine Unit agents encountering a group of migrants attempting to illegally cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas.

Laredo Sector Marine Unit apprehends 11 non-citizens attempting to enter the US illegally. Agents deterred an additional 19 individuals from entering illegally & returned to Mexico.

It is with the diligent vision of safeguarding America, that #USBP agents keep our community safe. pic.twitter.com/YGvMALWFmI — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) October 25, 2021

The agents apprehended 11 migrants after they crossed. They also deterred and turned back 19 additional migrants who returned to Mexico after the encounter.

“It is with the diligent vision of safeguarding America, that #USBP agents keep our community safe,” Chief Hudak tweeted.

A few days earlier, Laredo Sector agents spotted a White Dodge pickup making a U-turn on a highway just before an immigration checkpoint. Agents eventually stopped the truck and discovered the truck was reported stolen in San Antonio.

A pick-up truck was spotted making a U-turn before the traffic checkpoint, alerting agents of possible human smuggling or narcotics attempting to evade arrest.

A registration check revealed the vehicle was stolen out of San Antonio, Texas.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/P9ahNyxCt1 — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) October 19, 2021

Smugglers continue to damage the property of Texans in their attempts to smuggle migrants into the U.S. interior. Another recent tweet from Chief Hudak shows the types of damages caused when smugglers attempt to flee to avoid being arrested by the agents.

While you were sleeping, Laredo South Station agents disrupted a human smuggling attempt near Cadena Park resulting in the apprehension of 12 undocumented individuals. The vehicle was seized, and all subjects were processed accordingly. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/8opFXhDwvd — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) October 18, 2021