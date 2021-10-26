Border Patrol Agents Turn Back Migrants Crossing Rio Grande in Texas

Laredo Border Patrol agents turn back a group of migrants attempting to illegally cross the Rio Grande. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector)
Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents patrolling the Rio Grande turned back a group of migrants attempting to illegally enter the United States.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak tweeted images of Border Patrol Marine Unit agents encountering a group of migrants attempting to illegally cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas.

The agents apprehended 11 migrants after they crossed. They also deterred and turned back 19 additional migrants who returned to Mexico after the encounter.

“It is with the diligent vision of safeguarding America, that #USBP agents keep our community safe,” Chief Hudak tweeted.

A few days earlier, Laredo Sector agents spotted a White Dodge pickup making a U-turn on a highway just before an immigration checkpoint. Agents eventually stopped the truck and discovered the truck was reported stolen in San Antonio.

Smugglers continue to damage the property of Texans in their attempts to smuggle migrants into the U.S. interior. Another recent tweet from Chief Hudak shows the types of damages caused when smugglers attempt to flee to avoid being arrested by the agents.

