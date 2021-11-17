Mexican President Threatens U.S. Congressmen to Support Amnesty for 11 Million Migrants

Mexico’s President issued a veiled threat to Republican congressmen who oppose an immigration deal to grant amnesty to 11 million migrants who illegally entered the U.S. Politicians who oppose the forthcoming plan will be singled out and denounced during daily press briefings, he said.

During a morning press briefing this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador praised President Joe Biden, claiming no other U.S. counterpart had made a commitment to address 11 million illegal immigrants.

Seguiremos convenciendo a quienes todavía no se vacunan contra #COVID19 para que lo hagan. Conferencia matutina https://t.co/zM1b3NEt54 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) November 16, 2021

“He had committed to 11 million, to regularize the situation for 11 million immigrants,” Lopez Obrador said toward the end of the conference, adding the plan did not rest on Biden alone and he needed support on Capitol Hill.

“It depends on the Congress–it depends on this initiative being backed up and supported by the Congress,” he said. “By legislators from the Republican Party and the Democratic Party.”

Lopez Obrador said he hoped for unified support of the future initiative, but opponents would be directly attacked.

“We will make it known from here, that one party–their legislators–did not help something that is fair and humanitarian,” Lopez Obrador said.

The Mexican leader said that he would not accept a negative result and opponents would be made famous in his morning conferences.

