Cartel Kidnaps Mexican Marines After Authorities Arrest Boss’ Wife

Authorities are carrying out a large-scale operation to rescue two Mexican Marines and capture the daughter of the leader of Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). The kidnapping took place soon after authorities arrested the cartel leader’s wife.

The case began this week in Zapopan, Jalisco, where authorities arrested Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia, the wife of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes. She remains in a federal prison without bond.

Soon after that arrest, information began to trickle about kidnapped marines. The case appears to be indirectly linked to the arrest, since the two naval officers were reportedly mistaken for intelligence operators when in fact they were driving by the area, Proceso revealed.

In the aftermath of the kidnapping, federal authorities carried out raids targeting relatives of the Oseguera Cervantes clan and other leaders of CJNG to locate the missing troops. Authorities believe a daughter of El Mencho, Laisha Michelle Oseguera, is behind the kidnapping.

#ÚLTIMAHORA

Reportan fuerte operativo en #Zapopan #Jalisco

en el Fraccionamiento Parque Virreyes, trasciende detención de Arnulfo N y Ulises N, miembros de Los Cuinis, brazo financiero del CJNG y cuñados de Nemesio Oseguera “El Mencho” pic.twitter.com/33KmlpwcYm — Subrayado.mx (@SubrayadoM) November 17, 2021

In 2018, authorities arrested Rosalinda. Soon after, a judge released her on bond and has since been a fugitive after jumping bail. Rosalinda is listed under the Kingpin Designation Act by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

