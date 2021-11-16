Mexican Army Arrests Wife of Top Narco-Terrorist

Mexican military forces arrested the wife of the Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the top leader of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG). The criminal organization is responsible for a large portion of the violence in Mexico and has become one of the most violent and sadistic cartels.

On Monday afternoon, the Mexican military arrested Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia, wife of El Mencho in Zapopan, Jalisco, a statement from Mexico’s federal government revealed. Rosalinda is a key figure in the financial structure of CJNG and her arrest is a significant blow to the organization. Authorities flew her to the state of Morelos where they placed her in a federal prison to wait for her initial hearings.

The U.S. Department of Treasury listed Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia as a kingpin and continues to identify her as a key money launderer. Mexican authorities arrested Rosalinda in 2018 also in Zapopan, however, a federal judge ordered her release on technicalities.

Under the leadership of El Mencho, CJNG is now one of the most powerful cartels in Mexico and is waging a fierce turf war with others for control of lucrative drug territories. The organization recruited Colombian terrorists as instructors and enforcers and implemented the use of IEDs and similar terror tactics. Breitbart Texas has exclusively published photographs of the ways CJNG has weaponized commercial drones to deliver explosives.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.