Multinational-Operation Leads to Arrests of Venezuelan, Brazilian Migrants near California Border

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents and Mexican officials teamed up to disrupt a transnational smuggling operation. The investigation led to the arrest of smugglers and migrants on both sides of the California-Mexico border.

Between October 28 and November 9, Border Patrol agents apprehended five groups of migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The groups consisted mostly of migrants from Brazil and Venezuela, according to information obtained from San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials. The five groups ranged in size from 43 migrants to 93 migrants.

During the preceding week, agents interdicted three more smuggling operations leading to the apprehension of 67, 69, and 72 migrants respectively. Nearly all of the groups consisted of citizens of Venezuela and Brazil, officials stated.

Officials reported:

etween Oct. 28 and Nov. 9, agents encountered five groups, mostly from Brazil and Venezuela. The groups all entered the United States illegally and consisted of men, women, and children and were 43, 49, 73, 84 and 93 people in size. On Oct. 27, agents observed a box truck dropping off a group of individuals on the southside of the international border fence. The group proceeded to enter the United States through a compromised drainage tube. Agents responded to the area and encountered 67 men, women, and children from both Brazil and Venezuela. On Oct. 26, agents encountered two groups of migrants that illegally entered the United States through a compromised sewer grate. The first group consisted of 86 Brazilian nationals. A few hours later, the second group, consisting of 69 Brazilian nationals, was encountered at the same location. Both groups consisted of men, women, and children. On Oct. 23, agents observed a group of migrants illegally enter the United States through a drainage tube three miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Agents responded to the area and encountered 72 men, women, and children. Every person in the group was determined to be from either Brazil or Venezuela.

Beginning on November 4, Border Patrol officials with the San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch worked with the government of Mexico to investigate the transnational human smuggling operation. The investigation led to the arrest of two Mexican smugglers and the rescue of 75 migrants from Brazil, Portugal, and Venezuela who were all locked inside a box truck in Mexico.

“Partnerships with the government of Mexico continue to play a vital role in combating smugglers who exploit individuals for monetary gain,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “We thank them for their support and will continue our joint effort to bring these criminals to justice.”