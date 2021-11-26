Mothers Group Finds 20 Bodies in Mexican Cartel Killing Field

Women searching for the remains of their loved ones announced the discovery of at least 20 bodies in a cartel killing field in northern Mexico. The activists are calling on Mexico City to help validate the identities of the victims. This group often receives threats from criminal organizations.

Known as the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Searching Mothers from Sonora), the group’s members have lost loved ones by cartels and are trying to find answers as to their fates. In many cases, the victims had no connection with organized crime but were taken by mistake, as part of ransoms, or for sex trafficking.

Este miércoles 24 de noviembre, hemos localizado en la Costa de Hermosillo, calle 20 sur, siete fosas con restos calcinados y cinco cuerpos completos. No sabemos cuántos más sean. Estamos en el lugar del hallazgo pic.twitter.com/I4DKUi2TeB — Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (@buscadorasonora) November 24, 2021

This week, the group announced on social media they searched in a rural area known as Miguel Aleman de Hermosillo in Sonora. During their search, the group found seven mass graves with five full bodies and the charred remains of several others. The group believes that more than 20 were buried at the site.

Las Madres Buscadoras de Sonora encontramos al momento 16 fosas clandestinas con al menos 20 cuerpos en el poblado Miguel Alemán de Hermosillo. Algunos calcinados y otros en osamenta. pic.twitter.com/RmgcnnPhyh — Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (@buscadorasonora) November 24, 2021

The initial post from that location indicated 13 bodies, however, the group now believes that more than 20 are in the area and possibly more graves can still be found.

During their search, the group posted a photograph of a set of car keys with a shoe-shaped key chain. The post invites people to send tips if anyone recognized it.

¿Alguien reconoce estas llaves? El llavero tiene forma de pie color blanco y metal. Comuníquese. Por favor RT pic.twitter.com/pDNfy3UbVA — Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (@buscadorasonora) November 24, 2021

The organization is made up of volunteers and claims to not receive any type of government help. In a separate post, the group asked for donations of water, electrolytes, and sleeping bags.

Al gobierno no le debemos tan siquiera una gota de agua ni de gasolina. Es la sociedad la que nos apoya y sostiene. Gracias por abrazar en su búsqueda dolorosa a estas Madres Buscadoras de Sonora. Gracias por seguir donando. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ypaEYgy7TL — Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (@buscadorasonora) November 23, 2021

Similar groups have since popped up in other parts of Mexico. Despite government statistics regarding the number of suspected forced disappearances, a true number is difficult to determine due to a concerted effort by officials at all levels to suppress crime statistics for political gain.

