166 Migrants Apprehended in Group After Crossing AZ Border

Three Points Station agents apprehend a group of 166 migrants near Sasabe, Arizona. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of migrants abandoned in the Arizona desert over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The group of 166 migrants included more than 70 unaccompanied migrant children between the ages of eight and 17 years.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted a photo showing a large group of migrants apprehended by Three Points Station Border Patrol agents. The chief reported the 166 apprehended migrants were left in the desert overnight by human smugglers.

Modlin said the group included more than 70 unaccompanied alien children. The children ranged from eight to 17 years of age. The agents found the group in the desert west of Sasabe, Arizona.

Multiple agents responded to the area and helped process the group of abandoned migrants. They transported them to the Three Points Station for processing.

Not far away, Tucson Station Border Patrol agents stopped a vehicle north of Sasabe. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo.

The agents searched the vehicle and found 58 packages of drugs hidden inside a spare tire. The agents tested the drugs and cataloged them as 68 pounds of methamphetamine.

