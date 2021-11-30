166 Migrants Apprehended in Group After Crossing AZ Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of migrants abandoned in the Arizona desert over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The group of 166 migrants included more than 70 unaccompanied migrant children between the ages of eight and 17 years.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted a photo showing a large group of migrants apprehended by Three Points Station Border Patrol agents. The chief reported the 166 apprehended migrants were left in the desert overnight by human smugglers.

Three Points Station agents encountered a group of 166 migrants. Over 70 were unaccompanied children ranging from 8 to 17 years of age. Smugglers dangerously left them in the remote #desert west of Sasabe, AZ. Several agents responded to process the group. pic.twitter.com/HDYIvi1RtY — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 29, 2021

Modlin said the group included more than 70 unaccompanied alien children. The children ranged from eight to 17 years of age. The agents found the group in the desert west of Sasabe, Arizona.

Multiple agents responded to the area and helped process the group of abandoned migrants. They transported them to the Three Points Station for processing.

Not far away, Tucson Station Border Patrol agents stopped a vehicle north of Sasabe. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo.

#USBP agents from Tucson Station stopped a vehicle north of Sasabe, AZ. Following a #K9 alert, 58 packages containing over 66 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered in the spare tire. The U.S. citizen driver and evidence were turned over to @HSIPhoenix. #ExcellentWork. pic.twitter.com/84RjcYtlS2 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 30, 2021

The agents searched the vehicle and found 58 packages of drugs hidden inside a spare tire. The agents tested the drugs and cataloged them as 68 pounds of methamphetamine.