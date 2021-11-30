50 Migrants Apprehended near Border in Remote West Texas Region

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended multiple groups of migrants marching through the wilderness over the holiday weekend. In one incident, agents from the Alpine Station found a group of 50 migrants in the Big Bend National Park.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin tweeted an image of a large group of migrants apprehended by Alpine Station agents over the Thanksgiving weekend. The group consisted of 50 migrants including women and children.

Over the weekend, agents apprehended a group of over 50 undocumented migrants in The Big Bend National Park. All subjects were transported to the Alpine Border Patrol Station for processing. pic.twitter.com/L4an3ynVT4 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) November 29, 2021

After screening the migrants in the field, the agents transported the migrants to the Alpine Border Patrol Station for processing.

The agents of the Big Bend Sector continued to work over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, teaming up with helicopter aircrews from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This weekend agents in Big Bend Sector intercepted multiple smuggling schemes. A big thanks to both Air Marine Operations (AMO) and the Texas Department of Public Safety air support (DPS) for consistently helping our agents on the ground. #Partnership #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/x1v8cs4lpL — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) November 29, 2021

The teams continued to find multiple groups attempting to illegally enter the U.S. from Mexico.

Last night, Alpine agents intercepted a group of over 10 undocumented non-citizens, two being unaccompanied minors. Groups often move in the dark of the night, which makes it dangerous for everyone. Safety remains one of our top priorities. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/Ynq8HEhuRD — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) November 24, 2021