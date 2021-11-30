50 Migrants Apprehended near Border in Remote West Texas Region

A CBP AMO aircrew provides support to Border Patrol agents over the Thanksgiving weekend. (U.S. Border Patrol/Big Bend Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Big Bend Sector
Bob Price

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended multiple groups of migrants marching through the wilderness over the holiday weekend. In one incident, agents from the Alpine Station found a group of 50 migrants in the Big Bend National Park.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin tweeted an image of a large group of migrants apprehended by Alpine Station agents over the Thanksgiving weekend. The group consisted of 50 migrants including women and children.

After screening the migrants in the field, the agents transported the migrants to the Alpine Border Patrol Station for processing.

The agents of the Big Bend Sector continued to work over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, teaming up with helicopter aircrews from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The teams continued to find multiple groups attempting to illegally enter the U.S. from Mexico.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.