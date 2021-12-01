EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Migrant Apprehensions Remain at Record Level in November

The number of migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents remains at record levels as November apprehensions slightly exceeded last month’s totals. A source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed information showing the apprehension of more than 160,000 migrants by Border Patrol agents in November.

Apprehension of migrants by Border Patrol agents across the U.S. jumped by about 1,000 from October to November, according to a CBP document reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The unofficially reported apprehension of more than 160,000 migrants in November represents an increase of more than 140 percent over the same month in 2020.

A second, higher-placed source within CBP told Breitbart Texas the apprehension of migrants by Border Patrol and CBP Office of Field Operations in November along the southwest border with Mexico jumped by approximately 10,000 between October and November. This would move the apprehension numbers from more than 164,000 in October to nearly 175,000 in November. These numbers are from unofficial reports and could be adjusted slightly in the final report due out later this month.

The increase in apprehension of approximately 10,000 migrants from October to November reverses the trend over the past few years where the number remained flat or fell during this period. It also marks an increase of more than 100,000 apprehensions when compared to November 2020.

The apprehension of migrants during the first two months of the new fiscal year, which began on October 1, climbed to nearly 339,000. This represents an increase of more than 195,000 migrants — an increase of 135 percent. If the trend continued at this rate, more than 2 million migrants could be apprehended along the southwest border during FY2022.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector in South Texas continues to be the busiest sector in terms of migrant apprehension. The Del Rio Sector is expected to remain the second busiest for November, followed closely by the Yuma Sector in Arizona.

Official reports from CBP are expected around December 10.

