Nearly 2K Migrants Apprehended in Two Days in Single Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 2,000 migrants in two days. The surge of migrants comes as the Biden administration continues to release thousands into the U.S. interior and warehouse them in overcrowded detention facilities that exceed COVID-19 restrictions.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a series of photos showing large groups of migrants continuing to cross into the U.S. from Mexico.

130+ in 1 group. Part of the 900+ arrests DRT had for the day (men, women, children… from around the world). Think of the logistics and resources needed to process & care for that population Our resources are finite. We need them for our mission. Border Security is our mission pic.twitter.com/cJKsMJAQi8 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 9, 2021

The human smugglers continue to cross the migrants in large groups in order to tie up Border Patrol resources. Many of the migrants come from a wide range of countries. On December 7, agents found four migrants from Tajikistan embedded with a group of migrants.

A small west Texas town, a big impact to national security. Yesterday alone, the Del Rio Sector arrested more than 900 illegal border crossers, including 4 from Tajikistan. The U.S. Border Patrol is on the frontline of this country’s defense. Our job is to keep you safe! pic.twitter.com/8Tj1BBCy1I — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 8, 2021

Don’t forget our mission is Border Security. As the influx of illegal border crossers continues, agents continue to save lives, disrupt smuggling attempts & stop dangerous criminals. That’s why you have the USBP. We must never lose focus on that. Story: https://t.co/o330GvtBq9 pic.twitter.com/aTsKBr4JWz — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 7, 2021

The surge of migrants in December forced Border Patrol officials in eight of the nine southwest border sectors to warehouse them in conditions that exceed COVID-19 capacity guidelines, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

Callous human smugglers continue to put lives in danger, not only in the U.S., but in Mexico. A tractor-trailer loaded with more than 100 mostly Central American migrants overturned on December 8, killing at least 53 migrants.

Never trust a criminal smuggler! You see danger, smugglers see opportunity. No matter your age, sex, religion, or race, they will abandon you without hesitation, leaving you to fend for yourself in terrible conditions. That is how people have died. pic.twitter.com/EJFtD2Dv5C — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 10, 2021