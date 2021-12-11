Nearly 2K Migrants Apprehended in Two Days in Single Texas Border Sector

Border Patrol agents apprehend nearly 1,000 migrants per day near the Texas border with Mexico. (U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector)
Bob Price

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 2,000 migrants in two days. The surge of migrants comes as the Biden administration continues to release thousands into the U.S. interior and warehouse them in overcrowded detention facilities that exceed COVID-19 restrictions.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a series of photos showing large groups of migrants continuing to cross into the U.S. from Mexico.

The human smugglers continue to cross the migrants in large groups in order to tie up Border Patrol resources. Many of the migrants come from a wide range of countries. On December 7, agents found four migrants from Tajikistan embedded with a group of migrants.

The surge of migrants in December forced Border Patrol officials in eight of the nine southwest border sectors to warehouse them in conditions that exceed COVID-19 capacity guidelines, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

Callous human smugglers continue to put lives in danger, not only in the U.S., but in Mexico. A tractor-trailer loaded with more than 100 mostly Central American migrants overturned on December 8, killing at least 53 migrants.

