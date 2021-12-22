Migrant Dies in Fall from Border Wall in New Mexico

A Mexican migrant attempting to illegally scale a border wall in New Mexico died after falling from the barrier. The migrant suffered severe head trauma.

National Guardsmen operating infrared surveillance systems on December 14 observed a group of migrants attempting to cross over the International Border Barrier near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Sunland Park, New Mexico, according to a statement released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials this week.

While watching the migrants cross over the wall, a guardsman observed one becoming stuck near the top located 6.75 miles east of the port of entry. The migrant fell and “remained motionless,” officials stated.

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents responded to the area and observed the unresponsive migrant. The agents reported the man suffered “significant head trauma.”

The agents requested an emergency medical response team to transport the migrant to a hospital. The American Medical Response ambulance crew took the migrant to the University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.

Doctors began trauma treatment for the man, identified as a Mexican national, while under hospital watch from CBP officials. Doctors declared the man deceased on December 16, according to the statement.

The circumstances regarding the death of the migrant will be reviewed by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility. Officials also notified the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General.

During the first two months of Fiscal Year 22, which began on October 1, El Paso Sector agents apprehended nearly 30,000 migrants. This represents an increase of nearly 69 percent from the same period in FY21.