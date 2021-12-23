Drugs, Guns, Migrants Found in Texas Stash Houses near Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents found more than migrants in two human smuggling stash house investigations this week: bundles of drugs and firearms.

Border Patrol agents tracking illegal border crossings near La Joya, Texas, on December 20 followed a footprint trail from the Rio Grande to a residence, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector officials. After contacting Texas Department of Public Safety troopers for assistance, the agents entered the residence and found 33 migrants.

33 illegal migrants and 2 firearms encountered at a La Joya stash house. In Mission, a Mexican migrant led authorities on a vehicle pursuit before colliding into a civilian vehicle and a fence. DETAILS https://t.co/zav6qjRUiW pic.twitter.com/ePyu6xfWOJ — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) December 21, 2021

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted images from the stash house where the agents recovered an M4 carbine rifle and a 9 mm pistol in addition to the 33 migrants.

The agents identified the 33 migrants as citizens of Central American countries and Mexico, officials stated. They were unable to identify a caretaker for the stash house.

La Joya police officers responded to the scene and took possession of the two firearms.

Elsewhere in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, Roma Station Border Patrol agents requested assistance from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office on December 20 regarding a possible human smuggling stash house in Roma, Texas. Law enforcement officers made entry to the home and found two migrants — a Guatemalan male and a Honduran female. A search of the residence led to the discovery of 15 bundles of marijuana.

Agents weighed the drugs and determined the 170 pounds of marijuana to be worth an estimated $135,000. Starr County deputies seized a vehicle suspected to be used in the smuggling and the drugs. The agents transported the two migrants to the Rio Grande City Station for processing.