2700 Migrants Apprehended over Christmas Weekend in One Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 2,700 migrants over the Christmas weekend, adding to the nearly 30,000 in November.

“The mission never sleeps,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a tweet on Monday. “Our numbers continue to increase across the board in all metrics.”

The mission never sleeps! Christmas weekend challenged agents with:

– 2,700+ apprehensions

– 3 sex offenders arrested

– Several large groups of 130+

– 15 smuggling cases

– 16 migrants rescued As always, our border security experts responded impressively, ensuring a safe holiday pic.twitter.com/wtE0L0yZQi — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 27, 2021

Owens reported his agents apprehended 2,700 migrants over the Christmas weekend. Those arrests included at least three sex offenders. Several of the groups included more than 130 migrants — a tactic used to tax Border Patrol resources and allow other smuggling activities to proceed unfettered.

In addition, the agents in the Del Rio Sector disrupted 15 smuggling cases and rescued 16 migrants placed in danger by their human smugglers.

These Christmas-weekend apprehensions added to the nearly 30,000 migrants apprehended in the sector during the month of November, Owens tweeted. These apprehensions represent an increase of more than 241 percent over the same month in 2020.

November in review: DRT agents encountered, cared for, and processed 29,797 undocumented migrants during November… a more than 241% increase over November 2020. Our numbers continue to increase across the board in nearly all metrics. See More: https://t.co/ADDAz8kwMP pic.twitter.com/m4grYkKUVu — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 27, 2021

During the first two months of Fiscal Year 22, which began on October 1, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 57,965 migrants (up 238 percent over the same period in FY21). The apprehensions included 42,122 single adults (up 191 percent), 14,335 Family Unit Aliens (up 695 percent), and 1,508 Unaccompanied Alien Children (up 76 percent).