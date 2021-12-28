2700 Migrants Apprehended over Christmas Weekend in One Texas Border Sector

Agents apprehend 2,700 migrants in single Texas Border Patrol sector over Christmas weekend. (U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector
Bob Price

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 2,700 migrants over the Christmas weekend, adding to the nearly 30,000 in November.

“The mission never sleeps,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a tweet on Monday. “Our numbers continue to increase across the board in all metrics.”

Owens reported his agents apprehended 2,700 migrants over the Christmas weekend. Those arrests included at least three sex offenders. Several of the groups included more than 130 migrants — a tactic used to tax Border Patrol resources and allow other smuggling activities to proceed unfettered.

In addition, the agents in the Del Rio Sector disrupted 15 smuggling cases and rescued 16 migrants placed in danger by their human smugglers.

These Christmas-weekend apprehensions added to the nearly 30,000 migrants apprehended in the sector during the month of November, Owens tweeted. These apprehensions represent an increase of more than 241 percent over the same month in 2020.

During the first two months of Fiscal Year 22, which began on October 1, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 57,965 migrants (up 238 percent over the same period in FY21). The apprehensions included 42,122 single adults (up 191 percent), 14,335 Family Unit Aliens (up 695 percent), and 1,508 Unaccompanied Alien Children (up 76 percent).

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.