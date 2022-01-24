National Guard Helps Agents Deter Border Crossings in New Mexico

National Guardsmen operating night-vision surveillance cameras assisted El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents in keeping migrants from crossing into New Mexico. The video shows multiple migrants moving up to a barrier near Santa Teresa.

NIGHTTIME OPS! Incredible work by #SantaTeresa #USBP Agents working in darkness deterring people from entering assisted by @NationalGuard using technology to see! Day & Night Protecting #USA! Well done team! @CBP pic.twitter.com/Y1khkzzFvx — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) January 22, 2022

Elsewhere in the sector, Lordsburg Station agents stopped a human smuggling scheme where 19 migrants were packed into a single-cab pickup truck, according to a tweet by Chief Chavez. The interdiction occurred when agents became suspicious and conducted a traffic stop on the truck.

SMUGGLING IN NEW MEXICO! #Lordsburg #USBP #Agents are always on the move! These hard-working agents put a quick stop to a smuggling scheme when they conducted an immigration inspection on a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be 19 people smuggled into the #USA! Great job! pic.twitter.com/XBmJYu9OE7 — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) January 22, 2022

An air ambulance helicopter aircrew responded to another human smuggling incident where agents found a female migrant unresponsive in the freezing weather conditions near Santa Teresa. Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents arrived first on the scene and stabilized the unresponsive migrant.

NEVER FEAR, BP AGENTS ARE HERE! #SantaTeresa & BORSTAR #USBP #Agents rendered aid to a female who was unresponsive in the freezing desert! Agents arrived on scene & were able to stabilize her! She was airlifted & transported to a hospital. Great job rescuing someone in need! @CBP pic.twitter.com/Aa823HLudj — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) January 21, 2022

The aircrew transported the woman to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.