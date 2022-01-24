National Guard Helps Agents Deter Border Crossings in New Mexico

National Guard surveillance crew helps Border Patrol agents keep migrants from crossing Mexican border into New Mexico. (U.S. Border Patrol/El Paso Sector)
Bob Price

National Guardsmen operating night-vision surveillance cameras assisted El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents in keeping migrants from crossing into New Mexico. The video shows multiple migrants moving up to a barrier near Santa Teresa.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted surveillance video operated by National Guardsmen. The video shows multiple migrants attempting to approach the border wall under cover of darkness.

The video shows Santa Teresa Station Border Patrol agents in vehicles responding to the area. The migrants appear to be unsuccessful in their attempts to illegally enter the United States.

Elsewhere in the sector, Lordsburg Station agents stopped a human smuggling scheme where 19 migrants were packed into a single-cab pickup truck, according to a tweet by Chief Chavez. The interdiction occurred when agents became suspicious and conducted a traffic stop on the truck.

 

An air ambulance helicopter aircrew responded to another human smuggling incident where agents found a female migrant unresponsive in the freezing weather conditions near Santa Teresa. Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents arrived first on the scene and stabilized the unresponsive migrant.

The aircrew transported the woman to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

