Camouflaged Migrants Arrested with 400 Pounds of Drugs in Remote West Texas Border Region

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of migrants attempting to smuggle more than 400 pounds of drugs. Many wore camouflage to attempt to avoid apprehension.

National Border Patrol Council Local 2509 officials tweeted images over the weekend of a group of migrants arrested by Alpine and Van Horn Station agents. The agents apprehended the group of migrants, some wearing camouflage to help conceal themselves, carrying more than 400 pounds of drugs.

One day earlier, the Border Patrol union officials tweeted images of a group of migrants being transported in the back of a pickup truck in 3-degree weather conditions. Despite the arrest by agents of the human smugglers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas declined to prosecute and the smugglers were released.

Forgot to add to this post. The United Stated Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the Human Smugglers, both were released without any charges. #BPUNION #BorderCrisis — Border Patrol Union – Big Bend (@nbpc2509) February 7, 2022

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin also tweeted images showing the extreme weather conditions faced by Border Patrol agents as they work to stop the flow of migrants and drugs into the U.S. through this remote region.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents are in the field every day no matter the weather. pic.twitter.com/STWm59r0tp — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) February 4, 2022

“Little do they know, but our Agents likely saved their lives, despite them trying to get away,” NBPC union officials tweeted the next day. “Temperature dropped into subzeros that night.”

Van Horn Border Patrol Agents made another arrest of illegal aliens attempting to sneak into our country. They ran. Our Agents ran faster. Little do they know, but our Agents likely saved their lives, despite them trying to get away. Temperature dropped into subzeros that night. pic.twitter.com/FgYjUzfPYY — Border Patrol Union – Big Bend (@nbpc2509) February 4, 2022