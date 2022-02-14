BMX Biker Stabs 11 in Albuquerque Rampage, Say Police

Albuquerque Police Department officials tweeted they arrested a man in connection to the stabbings of 11 people Sunday afternoon. The stabbings took place in multiple locations as the alleged attacked drove around on a BMX bike.

Albuquerque police officers arrested 42-year-old Tobias Gutierrez, a man with a lengthy criminal history, after he allegedly stabbed 11 people while riding a BMX bicycle. He now faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, KOAT Action News 7 reported.

A police spokesman told reporters that Gutierrez acted randomly in his selection of victims. The stabbings began Sunday morning around 11 a.m. on Central Avenue NW. The attacks continued later in the day until his apprehension at Central Avenue NE and Wyoming Blvd. NE.

In all, 11 people sustained injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment. All were treated and released, or were in stable condition, the local news outlet reported.

“There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason,” police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said, according to the New York Post.

Police officers noticed Gutierrez dropping something into a trashcan. They stopped him and later found the knife he allegedly used in the stabbing spree, the Post reported.

The stabbing suspect has a lengthy criminal history. The Post reported:

Gutierrez’s rap sheet includes federal felony offenses ranging from burglary to battery and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records. He has also previously been charged with driving while intoxicated. In 2014, the suspect failed to appear in court for driving on a revoked license, records show. He told the court via a handwritten note that he was in federal custody in another county and was making an effort to better himself while incarcerated.

His federal incarceration came after a conviction for entering a tribal casino outside Albuquerque while armed with a revolver and ammunition, the article states.

The stabbings stretched from 11:15 a.m. to about 2:20 p.m.

Police have not yet released a motive for the stabbing rampage.