Human Smugglers Arrested near Border in West Texas with Semi-Auto Rifles

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents continue to find heavily armed human smugglers as the surge of migrants illegally crossing the border in this region continues to expand. In two separate incidents, agents found smugglers carrying two semi-automatic rifles and two handguns.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted images of two weapons seizures from human smuggling incidents this week near the Texas border with Mexico. The seizures took place in two separate incidents.

In two different smuggling cases, four weapons are seized. One was reported stolen! Rifles w/ scoped optics & high-capacity magazines…not what you want to see in the hands of criminal smugglers. pic.twitter.com/QzO6JY77dA — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) February 15, 2022

“Rifles w/ scoped optics & high-capacity magazines…not what you want to see in the hands of criminal smugglers,” Chief Owens said in the post. He added that one of the weapons was reported stolen.

The incidents of apprehending armed human smugglers appears to be following the massive surge in migrant apprehensions in what has now become the nation’s busiest border sector.

“It hasn’t stopped…,” Owens tweeted. “We continue to see large groups crossing in Del Rio Sector. This time, 107 Nicaraguan Nationals were encountered by Eagle Pass agents in one single event.”

It hasn’t stopped… We continue to see large groups crossing in Del Rio Sector.

This time, 107 Nicaraguan Nationals were encountered by Eagle Pass agents in one single event. pic.twitter.com/eY4HjrgxfX — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) February 15, 2022

The human smugglers continue to put migrants’ lives at risk as they attempt to move their “human cargo” into the U.S. interior. On Tuesday, a suspected human smuggler lost control of his vehicle while attempting to avoid arrest by Texas DPS troopers. The crash resulted in three fatalities and four serious injuries, Breitbart Texas reported.

