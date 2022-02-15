Three Dead, Four Injured in Suspected Human Smuggling Crash in Texas near Border

Three people are dead in a rollover crash in West Texas involving a suspected human smuggling vehicle being pursued by police. Four others are reported to be seriously injured and were transported to area hospitals.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez told Breitbart Texas the driver of a stolen Chevrolet pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times. The crash left three people dead at the scene. Four others are reportedly injured.

The crash occurred in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning after Texas DPS troopers attempted to stop the vehicle suspected of hauling smuggled migrants. DPS officials confirmed the truck was stolen. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 57 about four miles east of La Pryor in Zavala County.

“This matches all the profiles we see in regards to human smuggling activities,” Lt. Oliverez told Breitbart. The driver failed to yield to the trooper’s emergency lights and crashed after attempting to pass another vehicle on the righthand shoulder. He lost control of the truck carrying seven people crossing the highway and rolled multiple times.

An official with the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office told Breitbart he believes the driver is among those pronounced dead at the scene. DPS officials said they are still working on confirming this information.

The crash remains under investigation with multiple DPS troopers and local law enforcement on the scene. The identities of those killed and injured along with their nationalities and immigration status have not yet been released.