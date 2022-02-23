Surveillance Tech Aids Apprehension of Migrants in Remote West Texas Border Sector

Border Patrol agents in the remote Big Bend Sector utilize a variety of advanced technology systems to aid in the apprehension of migrants attempting to avoid detection.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin tweeted two examples reporting the apprehension of migrants by utilizing Automated Surveillance Towers (AST). The sector uses the advanced technology systems to efficiently guide agents to the location of migrants attempting to hide under cover of darkness.

Last night, Agents from the Presidio Border Patrol station apprehended a large group with the help of an Automated Surveillance Tower. The group was made up of persons from Cuba. All subjects were transported to the Presidio station for processing. #Technology #GreatJob pic.twitter.com/P6kATl504f — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) February 22, 2022

Presidio Station Border Patrol agents received information from tower operators Tuesday night regarding a group of migrants. The agents arrived at the location and found a group of Cuban migrants illegally present in the U.S. The agents transported the migrants to the Presidio Station for processing, McGoffin wrote.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents, along with the assistance of the Automated Surveillance Tower, apprehended a group near Van Horn, Texas. Agents assigned to the area followed the foot sign where the group was last spotted. Agents were able to apprehend the group as they were found pic.twitter.com/hghmvKQG0M — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) February 22, 2022

One day earlier, McGoffin tweeted images of a group of camouflage-wearing migrants being apprehended by Van Horn Station agents. AST operators directed the agents to the location where they followed foot signs to find the group.

