Exclusive: Texas DPS, Military Warn Border Personnel of Possible Retaliation from Mexican Gulf Cartel

The Texas Military Department and Department of Public Safety officials issued a warning to law enforcement officers and soldiers working along the state’s border with Mexico. The warnings of possible retaliation from members of the Gulf Cartel follow the arrest in recent days of a key leader.

The Texas Military Department (TMD) command staff and officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a warning to the National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers working the border security mission about possible retaliation from the Matamoros faction of the Gulf Cartel, Operation Lone Star, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas. The warnings follow the arrest of Alfredo “El Contador” Cardenas, the head of the Gulf Cartel organization in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, and Obed Pena, on Saturday, as first reported by Breitbart Texas.

TMD Director of Communications Colonel Rita M. Holton responded to an inquiry from Breitbart about the non-specific threat warning and said, “We assess threats against our entire force daily, and as those threats evolve, so do our force protection measures.”

Officials stated the threats were not made specifically against the TMD or DPS troopers.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez told Breitbart, “There are no specific threats against our personnel. We are advising our troops to remain vigilant.”

The FBI advised Texas law enforcement and military officials they were concerned about “possible retaliation against U.S. law enforcement” following the arrest of Cardenas in Mexico, TMD document reviewed by Breitbart states.

“Factions of this cartel in Starr County have already been shooting across the river at Border Patrol Agents and at National Guard security posts,” the document continued. “We are already expecting greater frustration and more shootings by the CDG faction that controls all of the smugglings in the three Starr County zones.”

Earlier this month, Breitbart reported that cartel gunmen fired on Border Patrol agents attempting to stop a human smuggling attempt near Fronton, Texas. One month earlier, gunmen fired at agents and struck a Border Patrol vehicle as the agents attempted to arrest a migrant in the same area.

“Our Texas service members are well-trained to conduct operations in the face of danger and are well equipped to support this mission,” Col. Holton concluded. “We are always ready and always there to serve our state when called upon and we will continue to answer the call to secure the Texas-Mexico border.”