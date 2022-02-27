EXCLUSIVE: Elusive Gulf Cartel Boss Arrested in Mexico near Texas Border.

Mexican authorities arrested an elusive top leader within Mexico’s Gulf Cartel. The feared drug lord has been arrested two times in the past only to be released by federal judges. It is the second successful high-value target operation this week.

The arrest took place Saturday when state police forces arrested Alfredo “El Contador” Cardenas, the top leader of the Gulf Cartel in Matamoros, law enforcement sources consulted by Breitbart Texas revealed. The arrest against Cardenas is based on various state criminal charges filed by the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office (FGJ).

Cardenas is the top leader for the criminal organization in Matamoros and the surrounding areas. He is a direct relative of jailed kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen — the former supreme leader of the cartel and founder of Los Zetas.

In response to the operation against Cardenas, the Gulf Cartel reportedly set up various blockades in Matamoros and vandalized security cameras much like what the organization did in Reynosa and other cities earlier in the week.

Mexican federal authorities arrested Cardenas twice before, Breitbart Texas reported. However, he was released by federal judges each time under suspicious rulings under claims of irregularities in the case.

Breitbart Texas reported exclusively early last week, Tamaulipas state police forces arrested another cartel figure named Obed Pena who was a regional leader in the city of Diaz Ordaz. After his arrest, Mexican authorities turned him over to their U.S. counterparts in connection with a murder in Hidalgo County. After his repatriation, an Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace formally charged Pena with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. The judge set his bonds at $2million.

In response to the arrest, the Gulf Cartel set out a series of attacks and blockades in the cities of Reynosa, Miguel Aleman, Diaz Ordaz. Cartel members knocked down security police cameras and fired their weapons in an attempt to scare the public.

