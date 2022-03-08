Migrant Sex Offender Arrested with Unaccompanied Minor near Border in Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender traveling with a 15-year-old unaccompanied minor. Agents arrested three other criminal aliens over the weekend.

Brownsville Station Border Patrol agents apprehended an adult Mexican national traveling with an unaccompanied minor on March 6, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector officials. During processing, the agents discovered a previous conviction from a court in Brownsville, Texas.

The man’s criminal history included charges of burglary of a habitation intended for sex and sexual assault, Border Patrol officials stated. The court in Cameron County sentenced the now-28-year-old man to 180 days confinement and ten years probation, officials reported.

The arrest was one of four incidents over the weekend involving previously convicted migrants.

Agents patrolling the border near Hidalgo, Texas, on Friday encountered a group of 26 migrants. During processing, the agents identified one of the migrants, a 32-year-old Honduran national as a convicted criminal.

A court in Houston convicted the man for assault on a family member causing bodily injury. The court sentenced the Honduran national to only 179 days in jail. ICE officers later removed the man to Honduras.

The following day, agents arrested two Romanian migrants illegally present in the United States, officials said. During processing, agents found five outstanding warrants for one of the men. The warrants from Arkansas included charges of burglary and larceny.

Later that day, agents patrolling the border near La Joya, Texas, came upon a group of 23 migrants. Records checks revealed one of the men, a Mexican national received a conviction from a court in Hidalgo County, Texas, for murder in 2008. The court sentenced the man to ten years in prison.