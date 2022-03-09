Cartel Boss Arrested for 2021 Murder of Mexican Journalist near Texas

Mexican authorities arrested a regional cartel boss for allegedly ordering the murder of a Coahuila journalist in 2021.

The arrest took place Monday night at a bus station in the town of Ramos Arizpe, southwest of the Monterrey metropolitan area. Coahuila state authorities say investigators tracked down 27-year-old Raymundo “N.,” a regional boss with the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas.

Authorities identified Raymundo as the mastermind behind the June 2021 murder of Saul Tijerina in Ciudad Acuna. At the time, Raymundo was the regional boss in Acuna, investigators revealed.

Saul Tijerina was an online news video and photojournalist who covered crime in northern Coahuila. Authorities discovered his body on a dirt road next to his vehicle. He had been stabbed in the neck. Police found a poster board with a threatening message, noting his work as a journalist as justification.

International press freedom organizations have labeled Mexico as the most dangerous place for journalists to practice due to the number of crimes which go unpunished. In 2022, there have been eight journalists killed, a trend drawing international criticism aimed at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.