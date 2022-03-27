46 Migrants Found Packed in Dump Trailer near Border in Texas

Uvalde, Texas, police officers found a group of migrants packed inside a dump trailer about 50 miles north of the border with Mexico.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted images of a group of migrants found packed like cargo inside a dump trailer. the chief expressed concern over the inhumane treatment of shipping migrants in dangerous conditions.

Agents assist Uvalde PD apprehending 46 subjects concealed inside the belly of a belly dump trailer! Looking at this tactic, it’s clear. Smugglers don’t see people. They just see a commodity and $$$. https://t.co/HZgA70X6Kh pic.twitter.com/Q6WiyVTpxp — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 25, 2022

“Looking at this tactic, it’s clear. Smugglers don’t see people. They just see a commodity and $$$,” Chief Owens stated.

Uvalde Station Border Patrol agents took custody of the 46 migrants.

Another example of the dangerous tactics of the human smugglers occurred a few days earlier when a pursuit by Texas DPS ended in a rollover crash landing upside down in the Rio Grande.

Two weeks ago, a truck trying to evade Texas DPS crashed, injuring nine people. The driver absconded, but was later captured in Mexico and extradited back to the United States to answer for his crimes. Make no mistake. Our partnership with Mexico is important, and it is strong. pic.twitter.com/7K40pIW4dl — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 24, 2022

Owens said the crash resulted in injuries to nine migrants who were being smuggled in the vehicle. The driver fled across the river to Mexico.

Owens reported that Mexican law enforcement partners found the driver and extradited him back to the United States.

Already this week, agents of the Del Rio Sector have rescued over 120 subjects.

Whether on the water, in the desert, or locked in a conveyance, these smugglers show no regard for human life. BUT, WE DO. pic.twitter.com/rwAO3niRJb — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 23, 2022

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.