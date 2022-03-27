46 Migrants Found Packed in Dump Trailer near Border in Texas

Uvalde Station agents and local police find 46 migrants in a dump trailer. (U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector)
Bob Price

Uvalde, Texas, police officers found a group of migrants packed inside a dump trailer about 50 miles north of the border with Mexico.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted images of a group of migrants found packed like cargo inside a dump trailer. the chief expressed concern over the inhumane treatment of shipping migrants in dangerous conditions.

“Looking at this tactic, it’s clear. Smugglers don’t see people. They just see a commodity and $$$,” Chief Owens stated.

Uvalde Station Border Patrol agents took custody of the 46 migrants.

Another example of the dangerous tactics of the human smugglers occurred a few days earlier when a pursuit by Texas DPS ended in a rollover crash landing upside down in the Rio Grande.

Owens said the crash resulted in injuries to nine migrants who were being smuggled in the vehicle. The driver fled across the river to Mexico.

Owens reported that Mexican law enforcement partners found the driver and extradited him back to the United States.

