Multiple Deported Sex Offenders Arrested for Illegally Re-Entering U.S.

Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico apprehended multiple previously deported sex offenders after they illegally re-entered the U.S. Some of the arrested had convictions for sexual offenses involving children.

Del Rio Sector agents arrested two migrants with convictions or charges relating to sexual offenses. The aressts happened on Thursday during a three-hour period, according to a tweet from Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens.

Two more dangerous criminals off the streets. Thursday, in a 3 hour span, our agents identified two vile predators: one who was previously convicted of a felony sex crime and another who had a warrant out of Ft. Worth for continuous sexual abuse of a young child. pic.twitter.com/juQpPCKKxA — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 27, 2022

Owens reported one of the migrants had a conviction for a felony sex crime. The second had an outstanding warrant out of Tarrant County (Fort Worth), Texas, for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Another child predator arrested. This time, a man from Mexico w/ a previous conviction for sexually assaulting a child in Kerrville, Tx was arrested attempting to blend in with family units containing small children! Another example of why our agents are needed out on patrol. https://t.co/FycJ1iCIti — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 25, 2022

A few days earlier, Owens tweeted about the arrest of a Mexican national with a conviction for sexually assaulting a child in Kerrville, Texas. The migrant attempted to hide with a group of family units containing small children as he crossed the border into Texas.

Sabinal, Texas, police officers teamed up with Border Patrol agents to arrest another Mexican national who illegally attempted to make his way into the U.S. interior. A records check uncovered a conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child, Owens stated.

Uvalde agents assisted the Sabinal Police Department on a vehicle stop that turned out to be a failed smuggling attempt. One smuggled Mexican national was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child!

Outstanding work preventing this predator from making it to the streets. pic.twitter.com/IogcEflZQK — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 24, 2022

The arrests of deported sex offenders is not limited to the Texas border with Mexico. Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a mugshot of Francisco Ramos-Ordonez. The deported sex offender received a conviction from a Kansas court for internet trading of child pornography and child sexual exploitation.

Francisco Ramos-Ordonez, a registered sex offender, was arrested by Tucson Station agents near Arivaca, AZ. In #Kansas, the Guatemalan citizen was convicted of internet trading in child pornography and child sexual exploitation. He faces prosecution. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/bHpNrEkkuF — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 25, 2022

A few days earlier, Tucson Sector agents arrested a 34-year-old Guatemalan migrant with an active warrant for Statutory Rape.

A 34-year-old Guatemalan citizen was #arrested by Tucson Station agents near Arivaca, AZ, after crossing the border illegally. He was turned over to local authorities when records revealed an active warrant for Statutory Rape in #Memphis, TN. #BorderSecurity = National Security pic.twitter.com/rra5cr27O5 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 24, 2022

A little further west, Yuma Sector agents arrested a Mexican national, 48-year-old Carlos Enrique Naranjo Angel after he illegally crossed the border into the desert east of Yuma, Arizona. The Welton Station agents found a criminal conviction for sex with a minor three years old or younger.

#USBP Wellton Station agents arrested a Mex national who was convicted of having sex with a minor three years of age or younger. Carlos Enrique Naranjo Angel, 48, was arrested Tuesday morning in the desert east of Yuma. #BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/8vI5cTsbnj — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) March 24, 2022

In just a few days, Border Patrol agents in Texas and Arizona prevented at least seven migrants with criminal convictions or active warrants for sex crimes from entering the U.S. interior.