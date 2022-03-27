Multiple Deported Sex Offenders Arrested for Illegally Re-Entering U.S.

A Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, arrests a migrant after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. (File Photo: Bob Price/Breitbart Texas)
File Photo: Bob Price/Breitbart Texas
Bob Price

Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico apprehended multiple previously deported sex offenders after they illegally re-entered the U.S. Some of the arrested had convictions for sexual offenses involving children.

Del Rio Sector agents arrested two migrants with convictions or charges relating to sexual offenses. The aressts happened on Thursday during a three-hour period, according to a tweet from Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens.

Owens reported one of the migrants had a conviction for a felony sex crime. The second had an outstanding warrant out of Tarrant County (Fort Worth), Texas, for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

A few days earlier, Owens tweeted about the arrest of a Mexican national with a conviction for sexually assaulting a child in Kerrville, Texas. The migrant attempted to hide with a group of family units containing small children as he crossed the border into Texas.

Sabinal, Texas, police officers teamed up with Border Patrol agents to arrest another Mexican national who illegally attempted to make his way into the U.S. interior. A records check uncovered a conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child, Owens stated.

The arrests of deported sex offenders is not limited to the Texas border with Mexico. Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a mugshot of Francisco Ramos-Ordonez. The deported sex offender received a conviction from a Kansas court for internet trading of child pornography and child sexual exploitation.

A few days earlier, Tucson Sector agents arrested a 34-year-old Guatemalan migrant with an active warrant for Statutory Rape.

A little further west, Yuma Sector agents arrested a Mexican national, 48-year-old Carlos Enrique Naranjo Angel after he illegally crossed the border into the desert east of Yuma, Arizona. The Welton Station agents found a criminal conviction for sex with a minor three years old or younger.

In just a few days, Border Patrol agents in Texas and Arizona prevented at least seven migrants with criminal convictions or active warrants for sex crimes from entering the U.S. interior.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

