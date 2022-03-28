20 Attendees Killed at Clandestine Cockfight in Western Mexico

A shooting at a clandestine cockfight in western Mexico killed 20 individuals and left others injured. Initial information suggests the violence is tied to a cartel turf war.

The shootout took place on Sunday night in Zinapecuaro, Michoacan. While details are not readily available, initial information reports that gunmen in SUVs pulled up to the scene and were met with opposing fire.

According to information provided by authorities, 19 died at the scene, while a 20th passed a local hospital. At least three of the victims were women.

Personal de esta Secretaría de Seguridad Pública realiza recorridos en coordinación con @SEDENAmx y @GN_MEXICO_ con el objetivo de capturar a los responsables de los hechos violentos registrados en un Palenque clandestino en Zinapécuaro, donde hay varios heridos y fallecidos. pic.twitter.com/ZelGgA3ZNL — SSP MICHOACÁN (@SSeguridad_Mich) March 28, 2022

After the attack, the Michoacan government circulated a statement claiming a manhunt for the perpetrators was underway. Subsequent reports noted the discovery of vehicles believed to have been used in the attack, however, no arrests were made.

The incident is believed to be tied to a bloody turf war between Cartel Jalisco New Generation and United Cartels, a loose alliance of smaller gangs and self-defense groups given proxy support by the Sinaloa Cartel. For years, the two factions have fought for the local drug production zones and smuggling routes.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.