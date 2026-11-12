Microsoft Outlook Is Down for People Throughout the Country

Microsoft Outlook is suffering a significant outage on Thursday, with users around the country reporting they can’t access their email accounts and related services.

Microsoft Outlook is experiencing widespread service disruptions on Thursday starting around 12:00 p.m. ET, leaving millions of users unable to access their email inboxes and other Microsoft 365 services. The outage affects users across multiple regions and services.

According to monitoring platform DownDetector, error reports began spiking sharply around 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. By 1:12 p.m. ET, the service had logged more than 130,000 user reports, indicating serious problems with the popular email platform. The disruption extended beyond Outlook alone, with virtually all Microsoft services showing elevated error reports, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Copilot, and Microsoft Teams.

The scope of the problem became more apparent when Microsoft’s own service status page failed to load for some users attempting to check on the outage. This suggested the issue was more widespread than initially apparent and potentially affected Microsoft’s infrastructure more broadly.

In an updated statement posted to X, the company acknowledged that the issue extended beyond the Americas and affected additional services. “While we’re working to mitigate impact, we’ve confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region, more information will be provided in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543,” the company stated.

Microsoft further explained the technical nature of the problem, noting that “a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors.” This statement indicated that the root cause involved infrastructure strain rather than a localized issue.

This incident marks another significant service disruption for Microsoft Outlook in recent months. The email service previously experienced a widespread outage in August 2026. During that incident, Microsoft attributed the problem to “a misconfiguration issue that prevented authentication components from deploying correctly.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.