Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested Wednesday that Democrats are willing to impeach United States Supreme Court justices she claimed “legalized” President Donald Trump’s alleged “criminality.”

The democratic socialist made her statements while speaking with CNN’s Manu Raju after Democrats swept the House and Senate during the midterm elections last week, the Blaze reported.

“So do you guys impeach Hegseth in the new Congress?” Raju asked her, his question coming as Republicans rejected an impeachment effort against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

“There are so many criminals in this administration, it’s hard to figure out who should be, you know, the order of operations. There are going to be many, many, many investigations. I imagine many subpoenas, and we have to follow wherever the evidence takes us,” she said.

Raju asked if Democrats would target the president and try to impeach him.

“I mean, I think we should leave all options on the table. Absolutely. I mean, of course this Supreme Court as well has also kind of legalized a lot of his criminality, and they’re pointing at impeachment. Impeachment in this Republican majority at that time was pointing at the Supreme Court,” she answered. “We’ll see. We’ll approach it, but I think all options are on the table.”

Meanwhile, House minority leader-elect Jim Jordan (R-OH) predicted more lawfare from the incoming Democrat House majority. “It’ll be every committee. There’ll be a third impeachment. They can’t help themselves,” he said. “They’re going to go after everyone in the cabinet. We’ve already seen that with Secretary of War Hegseth. They’re going to go after people in the private sector, which I think is ridiculous. They’ve already sent hundreds of letters out to people in the government and outside the government.”

Jordan noted that he believed the Democrats will also target Vice President JD Vance or whoever might turn out to be the Republican nominee.

He continued:

So, I think you’re going to see all that. And every single committee will have to work every day, in committee, pushing back, going for the facts. Because the letter that came from the Justice Department highlighted what they’re up to. We had first Garcia on election night saying, “Lawyer up.” And then the Justice Department sent out the letter and said, you — you can’t just go after people for political harassment. There has to be a legislative purpose. And right now, they can’t cite one. They’re just attacking their political opposition. But it’ll be across the board in every single committee. And we are committed as House Republicans pushing back and giving the facts and the truth to the American people.

Meanwhile, an editor for the Bulwark, the anti-Trump media site created by Bill Kristol, said Democrats should focus on destroying Trump’s polls, popularity, and reputation, according to Breitbart News.

“President Donald Trump said Saturday he has ordered the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate threatening letters Democrat leaders allegedly sent to administration officials and other Republicans,” Breitbart News reported on Sunday.