U.S. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) said he plans to be sworn in on the Islamic Quran, according to a video released Thursday.

Leftist El-Sayed, who will be the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, revealed his plan during an interview with NPR, according to a video.

“I will likely swear on a Quran. Which Quran, we’re not sure. Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran, so when Keith Ellison was sworn into Congress he swore in on that copy. There’s also, the University of Michigan holds the first Quran in the state of Michigan. It’s very, very old, and that might be the choice. So, I don’t know, but I’ll swear on the Quran,” he stated:

Indeed, Jefferson bought a copy of the Quran while he was studying law in 1765, according to the Monticello website.

“In 2007, Jefferson’s copy of the Qur’an was used by United States Representative Keith Ellison (D-MN) to take his oath of office,” the site read.

In August, El-Sayed’s campaign confirmed he still complied with Sharia law in his personal life, Breitbart News reported. The outlet later said a former spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood’s political party in Egypt hailed El-Sayed’s win as a “model” for other Muslims, per Breitbart News.

In addition, “Days before the midterm elections, the Government Accountability Institute found that Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed made a previously unknown trip to Colombia in 2022 where he met with CEOs of several nonprofit groups, some of which have direct ties to the Muslim Brotherhood,” Breitbart News reported November 5.

WATCH — Bernie Moreno: Just on “Sheer Jihadist Credentials” El-Sayed Is Most Extreme Socialist in Midterms:

The outlet noted he has repeatedly denied or deflected charges that he and some of his relatives had connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.

In 2017, the president of the American Pastors Network explained that many Americans are in denial over the true nature of Islam and are confused about what the Quran teaches, per Breitbart News.

Sam Rohrer said, “The view for a long time has been that jihadists, wherever they are, are not at all reflective of Islam, and these are only a small number, who don’t speak for Islam,” adding, “The unfortunate thing about that is that those involved in jihad are the only ones who are really practicing what the Qur’an says.”

He also suggested it is a “great mistake” to believe Islam is a religion, declaring, “That is totally wrong, because Islam is primarily a political, legal system. It has religious tenets, but it is a political system accompanied by Sharia law.”

It is important to note that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) in January took the oath of office with his hand on the Islamic Quran.

WATCH — JD Vance Calls Out Democrats Defending Sharia Law: