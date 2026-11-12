Panetta: ‘Concerned’ Stephen Miller ‘Thinks He’s Running the Show,’ Not Trump 

Thursday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Leon Panetta, former White House chief of staff for President Bill Clinton, said he is “really concerned” President Donald Trump’s new pick, Stephen Miller, thinks “he’s running the show.”

Panetta said, “The first thing I learned as chief of staff to the president — and it’s something that Jim Baker as chief of staff felt very strongly — is that the chief of staff is not the president of the United States. And Steve Miller has to understand that he is not running the show. The president of the United States is running the show, and he is there to implement what the president wants to do, not what he wants to do.”

He added, “So, I’m really concerned because of his record, because of his commitment to trying to really undermine immigration and push deportation, that he’s going to think that somehow he’s in a position that determines policy. That is not the case. The chief of staff is there to run the staff and to basically follow the direction of the president of the United States. We’ll see if Miller can behave as a true chief of staff, but I have some real concerns that he thinks he’s in a position — what he said yesterday about the investigations — I’m just very concerned that he thinks he’s running the show, not the president of the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN