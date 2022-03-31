GRAPHIC EXCLUSIVE: Gulf Cartel Commander Killed in Mexican Border City

A Gulf Cartel commander and four of his bodyguards died Thursday morning during a shootout with the Mexican military near the Texas border.

The shootout took place in Miguel Aleman, where soldiers clashed with a Gulf Cartel strike team led by “Commander Tilin.”

While the real name of the commander is not publicly known, each of his henchmen wore tactical vests with Tilin’s logo.

One was a female who was fatally injured in the shootout despite efforts to save her by responding medical personnel.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexican law enforcement sources, Tilin and his security detail were in Miguel Aleman on Thursday morning when they encountered a military patrol. The incident turned into a chase with both sides exchanging fire.

The shootout set off blockades throughout the city. The military did not sustain any casualties.

The shootout comes at a time when the Gulf Cartel is waging a fierce turf war against the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas, which has forced the Gulf to deploy substantial numbers of gunmen.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.