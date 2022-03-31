Heavily Armed Human Smugglers Arrested at New Mexico Border Patrol Check

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a pair of heavily armed human smugglers at an interior immigration checkpoint in New Mexico as they attempted to move 18 migrants in a U-Haul trailer.

Las Cruces Station Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 185 immigration checkpoint interdicted a human smuggling attempt involving a U-Haul pickup truck hauling a trailer packed with migrants, according to a tweet from El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. The agents also stopped the scout vehicle escorting the migrants.

During a search of the vehicles, the agents found 18 migrants being smuggled into the U.S. interior. They also found and seized a 9 mm firearm, an AK-47 rifle, and a 12 gauge shotgun, Chavez reported.

U-HAUL BUST! Kudos to #LasCruces #USBP agents at HWY 185 Checkpoint who interdicted a U-Haul truck pulling a trailer & also busted the scout vehicle escorting the load. The search resulted in the arrest of 2 drivers, 18 smuggled migrants, 9MM firearm, AK-47, & 12 gauge shotgun. pic.twitter.com/X7MpqSQWvL — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 30, 2022

The agents arrested the two alleged human smugglers and the 18 migrants who are illegally present in the United States.

Elsewhere along the New Mexico border, Santa Teresa agents rescued a migrant woman who became injured and lost after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the United States. Chief Chavez reported agents in the El Paso Sector, which includes parts of West Texas and New Mexico, carried out at least 256 rescues of migrants so far this fiscal year. The new fiscal year began on October 1, 2020.

DESERT DISTRESS CALL. Great life-saving efforts by our #SantaTeresa #USBP agents for quickly locating and rendering aid to a migrant who entered illegally into the #USA and was injured & lost in the desert. To date, #ElPaso Sector agents have made 256 rescues! @CBP pic.twitter.com/WZJIUr2OSi — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 30, 2022