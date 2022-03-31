Heavily Armed Human Smugglers Arrested at New Mexico Border Patrol Check

Armed smugglers arrested hauling migrants through New Mexico immigration checkpoint. (U.S. Border Patrol/El Paso Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/El Paso Sector
Bob Price

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a pair of heavily armed human smugglers at an interior immigration checkpoint in New Mexico as they attempted to move 18 migrants in a U-Haul trailer.

Las Cruces Station Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 185 immigration checkpoint interdicted a human smuggling attempt involving a U-Haul pickup truck hauling a trailer packed with migrants, according to a tweet from El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. The agents also stopped the scout vehicle escorting the migrants.

During a search of the vehicles, the agents found 18 migrants being smuggled into the U.S. interior. They also found and seized a 9 mm firearm, an AK-47 rifle, and a 12 gauge shotgun, Chavez reported.

The agents arrested the two alleged human smugglers and the 18 migrants who are illegally present in the United States.

Elsewhere along the New Mexico border, Santa Teresa agents rescued a migrant woman who became injured and lost after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the United States. Chief Chavez reported agents in the El Paso Sector, which includes parts of West Texas and New Mexico, carried out at least 256 rescues of migrants so far this fiscal year. The new fiscal year began on October 1, 2020.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

