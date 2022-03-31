PHOTOS: Neighbors Capture Burglar in Mexican Border City, Beat Him

A group of neighbors managed to capture a burglar as he was allegedly breaking into a house in a Mexican border city. Authorities arrived as the neighbors were in the process of beating the suspected burglar.

The case took place this week, in the border city of Reynosa in the Las Fuentes neighborhood, where the man allegedly had taken part in previous burglaries. Information provided to Breitbart Texas by law enforcement sources in Tamaulipas revealed that state police responded to a 911 call.

When they arrived at the house, they found a mob in the process of beating the suspected burglar, who was screaming for help. Authorities arrested the suspect and had him checked for injuries before booking him on burglary charges. He is currently undergoing a judicial process with ministerial authorities.

The street justice comes at a time when Reynosa has suffered years of cartel gun battles and a spike in robberies.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.