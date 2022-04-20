Unaccompanied Migrant Toddler Found on Border Riverbank in Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents found an unaccompanied two-year-old migrant toddler with a group of 38 migrants who illegally crossed the border near Roma, Texas. No one in the group admitted to knowing anything about the Honduran child.

Rio Grande City Station agents patrolling the border near Roma encountered a group of 38 migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande. The agents found a two-year-old boy in the group but no one admitted to being with the child. The child lost one of his shoes after getting stuck in the mud crossing the river.

Agents found a birth certificate identifying the child as a Honduran citizen. The birth certificate has a phone number allegedly belonging to the little boy’s father. The agents medically screened the child and found him to be in good health. They transported him to the station along with the migrant group for processing.

“RGV agents have encountered over 38,000 NUCs (Noncitizen Unaccompanied Child) in the first six months of fiscal year 2022,” Border Patrol officials stated. “This year’s encounters are outpacing last year’s encounters for the same reporting period.”

“NUC encounters bring additional challenges for agents in the field and processing centers, officials explained. “Many of the unaccompanied children encountered by Border Patrol are very young and unable to provide names or phone numbers of family members. To locate an NUC’s next of kin, agents must rely on information written on articles of clothing or handwritten notes found among their property.”

Del Rio Sector agents also found unaccompanied migrant children in three separate incidents during the last week. Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a photo showing the children who had been turned over to human smugglers.

Imagine sending your kids alone across dangerous, remote terrain & treacherous waters with no survival skills. In the hands of smugglers, they arrive to an unfamiliar place, greeted by strangers.

3 cases from last week, agents encountered children whose parents did just that.

