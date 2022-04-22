Texas National Guardsman Missing in Rio Grande After Trying to Save Drowning Migrant

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A Texas Army National Guard soldier is missing in the Rio Grande after attempting to rescue a drowning migrant north of the city. An extensive search is underway after the soldier entered the waters early Friday. The search involves Texas Department of Public Safety air crews and Border Patrol divers.

Multiple agencies have also converged at the site where the soldier and the migrant went missing. Eagle Pass Fire has aided for several hours.

The soldier was deployed as part of Operation Lone Star. According to multiple sources with CBP, the soldier entered the water and was swept away by the currents.

The potentially tragic incident is but one of the latest concerning the hazards posed by the dangerous currents of the river near Eagle Pass. As reported by Breitbart, nine migrants drowned in one week earlier this month.

This is a developing story.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.