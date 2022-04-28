Smugglers Locked 40 Migrants Inside Metal Box on Trailer near Border in Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents found a group of 40 migrants trapped inside a metal box loaded on a conveyance trailer at an interior immigration checkpoint. The migrants were inside the sealed box with no means of escape.

Agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint located in Brooks County on U.S. Highway 281 observed a tractor-trailer hauling large metal boxes approaching on April 26 for inspection. During an initial interview and search, a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo inside one of the metal boxes, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol official.

Falfurrias checkpoint agents rescued 40 migrants trapped in a metal box on a trailer with no means of escape. Agents also encountered two large groups in Starr Co, more than half of the 271 noncitizens were single adults. https://t.co/qWvvPKfzZW pic.twitter.com/qmbrNpzHpo — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) April 28, 2022

The agents referred the driver to the secondary inspection area for further evaluation. As agents inspected the large metal boxes they found a 16×6 inch vent. They removed the vent and found 40 migrants in a seating position trapped inside. Agents reported the box had no other means of opening or escape.

During a search of the truck, the agents found a power tool that they utilized to remove multiple bolts holding the box together. They removed the 40 migrants from the box and began the processing of medically screening and identifying them.

The agents identified the migrants as citizens of Mexico and Central American nations. All were unlawfully present in the United States.

A search of the truck also led to the discovery of a weapon and magazines. The agents took custody of the 40 migrants and turned the driver, a U.S. citizen, over to the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told Breitbart Texas this smuggling attempt is just “the latest example of the cruelty of these human smugglers.”

“There is no way these migrants could have gotten out of this box without someone on the outside using power tools to take it apart,” Martinez continued. “They placed these migrants in grave danger of dehydration or heat exhaustion and their actions could have led to the deaths of 40 people.”