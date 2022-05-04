Smuggler Busted with 7 Migrants in Pickup near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a female U.S. citizen for allegedly smuggling a group of seven migrants near the border in Arizona.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted photos from a vehicle stop where a female U.S. citizen reportedly had seven migrants packed in the pickup truck.

Ajo Station agents initiated a vehicle stop near Why, AZ, after agents operating border cameras observed several suspected migrants enter the vehicle.

A U.S. citizen driver faces criminal charges after agents determined she was smuggling seven Mexican citizens. Great #teamwork. pic.twitter.com/YZdloVDdE2 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 4, 2022

Agents operating border surveillance cameras near Why, Arizona, this week observed a group of migrants getting into a pickup truck. Border Patrol agents intercepted the vehicle and found a group of seven migrants packed inside the cab and bed of the pickup truck.

The agents identified the migrants as citizens of Mexico and placed them under arrest. The agents also arrested the driver who will face criminal charges related to the smuggling of migrants.

In April, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested more than 25,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported this week. That brings the total for this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, to nearly 150,000 migrant apprehensions.

Unofficial numbers put the total number of migrant apprehensions to more than 1.2 million for this fiscal year. This number does not include migrants classified as “got-aways.”

Breitbart reported earlier this week that Border Patrol statistics obtained from a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection that approximately 364,000 migrants are classified as “got-aways” so far this fiscal year. This represents approximately 1,700 migrants every day who are not apprehended after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S.

