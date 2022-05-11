VIDEO: Cartel Gunmen Chase Mexican Army Out of Town

Cartel gunmen overpowered and chased a squad of Mexican soldiers, running them off their turf. Mexico’s government continues to be criticized for its inability to reduce the raging violence.

This week, a squad of Mexican soldiers tried to move into Nueva Italia, Michoacan after officials announced the deployment of more than 600 soldiers to stop a fierce cartel turf war. The region has been a hotspot of violence where factions of Carteles Unidos fight against the Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) for lucrative drug trafficking routes.

Así las cosas en Michoacán. Correteando a soldados en Nueva Italia, mientras el gobernador @ARBedolla ya dijo que no seguirá la guerra contra el narco, que porque es estéril. Disfrutemos. pic.twitter.com/WsnrjUdMqT — Claudio Ochoa Huerta (@ClaudioOchoaH) May 11, 2022

The gunmen in the video are reported to be operating under the orders of Miguel Angel “Migueladas” Gallegos Godoy, a cartel leader who has been protected by officials for a long time. Migueladas, an independent drug boss, has been an ally of CJNG.

Videos shared on social media revealed that a convoy of cartel gunmen chased the soldiers out of the city. Cartel men can be heard taunting soldiers as the military flees.

The video is just one of several incidents where Mexican soldiers have been humiliated, disarmed, and even kidnapped. The surrender comes at a time when Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has pressed for non-violence to counter cartels.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.