128K Migrant Apprehensions in April Happened in Texas-Based Border Sectors

Border Patrol agents in the five Texas-based sectors apprehended more than 63 percent of all migrants captured along the southwest border with Mexico. The agents apprehended more than 128,000 migrants just in the month of April — more than 750,000 in year-to-date reports.

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend, and El Paso Sectors apprehended 128,371 of the 201,800 migrants apprehended along the southwest border during April according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Southwest Land Border Encounters report.

If the migrants apprehended in the Texas-based sectors were put into a brand new city, it would be the 29th largest city in Texas — larger than the West Texas city of Odessa.

The largest block of migrants crossed the U.S-Mexico border from nations other than Mexico and the Central American Northern Triangle region. Officials report that 84,536 (42 percent) came from outside of these nations while 76,063 came from Mexico, 19,382 from Guatemala, 14,106 from Honduras, and 7,713 from El Salvador.

Single adults by far accounted for the most significant demographic block (153,155) of apprehended migrants in the Texas-based sectors. Family units accounted for 36,766 and unaccompanied minors totaled 11,879.

Once again, the Rio Grande Valley Sector led the way as the busiest sector in the country for migrant apprehensions (41,776). The Del Rio Sector came in as a close second with 40,855 apprehensions. The El Paso, Laredo, and Big Bend Sectors rounded out the five Texas-based sectors with 29,838, 12,540, and 3,362 apprehensions respectively.

While the Biden Administration continues to claim the borders of the United States “are not open,” a record-setting report for April apprehensions paints an entirely different picture.

“The fact is that our borders are not open, and we will continue to remove those who enter our country unlawfully and have no legal basis to stay,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a written statement on Tuesday releasing the April Southwest Land Border Encounters report. “After many months of planning, we are executing a comprehensive strategy to safely, orderly, and humanely manage our borders.”

In reality, the southwest border with Mexico is anything but safe, orderly, and humane as nearly two dozen migrants drowned in the Del Rio Border Patrol in April. Video reports from Eagle Pass and the Rio Grande Valley continue to show migrants crossing at will. Other reports show the inhumane and life-threatening circumstances that take place in human smuggling operations along the border.

Border Patrol agents set an all-time record for migrant apprehensions during the month of April. Agents along the nine southwest border sectors apprehended more than 201,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported on May 2. CBP officials confirmed this report on Tuesday, stating agents apprehended 201,800 migrants last month.

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1.2 million migrants along the southwest border, the report states.

The report from CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus states the Biden administration remains committed to preparing for an increase in border crossings when the Title 42 coronavirus protection protocol put in place by the CDC comes to an end on May 23.