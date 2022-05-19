1K Migrants Apprehended in 2 Days at 2 West Texas Border Crossing Points

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents working along the Rio Grande border with Mexico encountered six large groups of migrants in two days. The agents apprehended a total of nearly 1,000 migrants who illegally crossed through two border-crossing points.

Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents working the border at Normandy and Eagle Pass encountered six large migrant groups during a 36-hour period, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. The Border Patrol defines a large group as 100 or more migrants who cross in a single group.

Beginning around noon on May 16, Eagle Pass agents working near Normandy encountered a group of 158 migrants shortly after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande. A second large group of 220 migrants crossed in the same area about six hours later, officials stated.

The following morning, agents patrolling near Eagle Pass encountered a third large group of migrants. This time, the encounter led to the apprehension of 105 migrants. A second large group of 195 migrants crossed nearby at about the same time.

At about 3 p.m., agents working the Normandy area found another large group of migrants — this time it included 174 migrants. Shortly before midnight another large group of 124 migrants crossed near Normandy.

In total, the agents in these two border-crossing areas encountered 976 migrants in six large groups during the 36-hour period, Del Rio Sector officials revealed. The groups included 154 Colombians, 456 Cubans, 30 Hondurans, 61 Peruvians, 81 Nicaraguans, and 96 Venezuelans. Officials did not disclose the nationalities of 128 additional migrants from these groups.

Nearly half of the six large groups were described by Border Patrol officials as single adult males. All were taken to the Eagle Pass Centralized Processing Station.

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, Del Rio Sector agents encountered 112 large migrant groups. During that period the sector reports the apprehension of 236,159 migrants, according to the April Southwest Land Border Encounters Report released by CBP officials on Tuesday. This represents an increase of more than 160 percent over the same period last year.

In April alone, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended nearly 40,855 migrants — an 88 percent increase over last April.

“Del Rio Sector continues to see an increase in migrant encounters, smuggling events, and sex offender apprehensions.” Border Patrol officials stated. “During the current fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1, 2021, through April 30, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered 236,159 migrants.”